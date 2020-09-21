Dale Russell Zeller was called home on September 17, 2020. He was born June 19th 1937 in Lowville, NY to Lois and Russell Zeller. Dale was predeceased by his brothers Donald Reed and Dwight Robert. Surviving are his two daughters, Kim Zeller of Dover, Pennsylvania and Amy Scalia of Viera, Florida, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in his memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
