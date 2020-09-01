Massena – The family of Dalton James Dominique, 15, is deeply saddened by his untimely passing on August 28, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and his family will honor his life privately.
Dalton was born in Massena on November 4, 2004 to his parents, James Dominique and Chelsea Root. He attended St. Lawrence Central School until the 9th grade and was going to be home schooling this coming year.
Always looking out for others, Dalton was his own vigilante. A kind soul who wanted the best for his family, friends, and even strangers. He had a love for D.C. Comics, anything Batman, and idolized Bruce Wayne. He was very artistic, showing talent at the young age of 4 when he began shading his sketches; Daltons passion was drawing and of course, we can’t forget the video games.
He is survived by his mother, Chelsea Root at home, father, James Dominique of Winthrop; sisters, Kristeen Root and her significant other, Joe Burnett of North Lawrence, Kynna’d Schmidt and her significant other, Jamie Patterson of Massena; brother, Dillon Dominique and his fiancé Keely Smutz of Massena; sisters Caroline Dominique and her significant other, Cody Chartier of Massena, and Camryn Dominique at home; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Bouchard of Norfolk, and paternal grandfather, Paul Dominique of Winthrop.
Survivors also include his nieces and nephews, Verallie Rose, Payslee Veda, Bently Carter, Desmond Alexander, Nay, Nolan, Lydia, and 2 on the way, many aunts, uncles, and several cousins.
Daltons family is enduring a tragedy that many cannot comprehend, and their world has been shaken by this loss. Hammill funeral home is not charging for their staff and services, however there are unavoidable costs and with this passing being so sudden, as a family they have decided to honor Dalton by having a funeral fundraiser. In lieu of flowers, food or charitable donations, your contribution will be greatly appreciated, and they thank you in advance.
Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the red “Donate Now” button at the bottom of his obituary page at www.hammillfh.com.
If you are unable to donate, then we ask that you please click on the ‘Share This Fundraiser’ button located under or next to the ‘Donate Now’ button. The success of the fundraiser depends on how well it is shared to all social media platforms, email, and text. Warmest Regards and Greatly Appreciated, The Family of Dalton James Dominique.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.