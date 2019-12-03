Damien M LaBarge,41, a life-long resident of Watertown, NY passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2019 in his home.
Born in Watertown July 25th, 1978 to Mitchell and Torre LaBarge, Damien was a bright kind soul. He was known all over the city from his days as a Watertown Daily Times delivery person. He was always willing to go out of his way to help his family, his friends and even strangers. He was a spiritual man involved in many church activities. He made an impact on many peoples’ lives and will be dearly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
Damien is survived by his parents, three brothers and their wives all of Watertown, Mitchell and Krystin, Jason and Cassandra, Kyle and Lilyanne, as well as three nephews.
Calling hours will be Friday from 4pm-7pm at the D.L Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 am at the funeral home with Reverend Dominick Kriegbaum, pastor of aNew Way Assembly of God, officiating
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York in his name.
