Dan DeChois Reed, 68, Adams Center, son of the late Chauncey and Mary Ellen Greene Reed of Adams Center, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer, on May 29th at his home under the care of his family and hospice.
Calling hours will be Wednesday June 2, 2021 at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, NY from 3pm - 6pm. The funeral will be the following day Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2pm at Stone Presbyterian Church, 140 Chestnut St. Watertown, NY. Burial will follow in the North Adams Cemetery, North Harbor Road, Adams Center. Family is requesting that all that attend the visitation and funeral service please wear a mask.
Dan grew up in Adams Center attending South Jefferson Central School and graduated in 1970. He attended Cornell University and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and rowed on the Crew team for 2 years. He graduated in 1974 with an Animal Science and Ag Economics degree. After college, he returned to the home dairy to farm with his dad, later purchasing the farm with his brothers Alan and Mason forming the Reed Haven Farms partnership. In June of 1982, he married JoAnne Coliet of Tylerville and had 3 children Andrew, Justin and Corey. In 2015 all 3 boys joined him in the partnership forming Reed Haven Farms LLC.
Dan was born and raised a farmer and enjoyed the farming lifestyle. He was the most hardworking, kind-hearted, honest, patient, funny, loving person full of wisdom and knowledge. He was very proud of his boys and all of their accomplishments. His grandchildren were the highlight of his life and brought him lots of joy and laughter.
Dan is survived by his loving wife JoAnne; his children Andrew (Andrea) of Watertown, Justin (Libby) of Adams Center, and Corey (Shelly) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; his 3 grandchildren, Aubrey, Harper, and Ian; his sister, Connie Reed Snow (Carl) of West Lafayette, Indiana; his brother, Alan Reed of Adams Center; sister-in-law Pam Reed, Adams Center; several nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
Dan was involved in various farm organizations that included Jefferson Bulk Milk Co-op, of which he was president for 36 years, Cooperative Extension, Agway, Jefferson County DHIA, ASCS/FSA, Eastern AI/Genex, and Farm Bureau.
He was predeceased by his parents, Chauncey and Mary Ellen Reed and his brothers Merrick Reed and Mason Reed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the South Jefferson Historical Association, 29 East Church Street, Adams NY 13605 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
