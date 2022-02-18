Danial Brent Rowland passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, February 16th. Dan was 50 years old.
Calling hours are Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 from 2 pm – 4 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Members of the Adams Center Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a memorial service at the end of calling hours followed by his dear friend Paul Wilson sharing words of comfort.
Son of John Rowland and Philip and Nancy Herzel, Woodland, MI, Danial was born on June 27, 1971 in Fort Benning, Georgia. He graduated from Lakewood High School, Lake Odessa, MI in 1990 where he excelled at football and wrestling.
Dan served in the 10th Mountain Division in the United States Army at Fort Drum, NY from 1990-1993 and was deployed to Somalia during Operation Restore Hope.
He attended Michigan State Technical Institute where he received a degree in mechanical drafting. He married Kamra Whitney on August 17, 1996. Dan was employed at Frink America, Clayton, Von Roll Tramways, Watertown and spent the last 23 years working as a design drafter for New York Air Brake, Watertown.
Danial enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and many other outdoor activities with his two sons, Kaeden P. Rowland and William C. Rowland. He was a dedicated member of the Adams Center Fire Department and for many years served as a fire commission. He was a scout leader in Pack 37, Adams.
Surviving are Kamra Whitney Rowland and their two sons, Kaeden and William, his brother, David Rowland (Adrienne), MI, his parents, Philip and Nancy Herzel, MI, his mother-in-law, Linda R. Whitney and sisters-in-law, Shannon Whitnet (Brian Wekar), Megan H. Whitney; a niece Michelle Jordan Nd two nephews Christopher Jordan and Seth Whitney-Wekar. He is predeceased by his father, John Rowland and his father-in-law, Donald W. Whitney.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Adams Center Fire Department or the Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.
Spring burial will be at the North Adams Cemetery, North Harbor Rd., Adams Center.
The service will be streamed on the Reed & Benoit / Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home Facebook page.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
