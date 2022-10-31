Daniel D. Diehl, 50, of Post Street IRA in Boonville, NY, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at University Hospital in Syracuse. Daniel was born in Auburn, on February 17, 1972, to Raymond F. and Linda (Gulliver) Diehl. He is survived by his parents Raymond F. and Linda, Murrells Inlet, SC.; two brothers, Joseph (Jackie), Birmingham, AL., and Kevin (Jill), Murrells Inlet, SC.; two nephews and one niece. Daniel was predeceased by his brother Raymond Diehl on September 9, 2022. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 2-4pm at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com
