Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daniel D. Diehl

  • 0
Daniel D. Diehl

Daniel D. Diehl, 50, of Post Street IRA in Boonville, NY, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at University Hospital in Syracuse. Daniel was born in Auburn, on February 17, 1972, to Raymond F. and Linda (Gulliver) Diehl. He is survived by his parents Raymond F. and Linda, Murrells Inlet, SC.; two brothers, Joseph (Jackie), Birmingham, AL., and Kevin (Jill), Murrells Inlet, SC.; two nephews and one niece. Daniel was predeceased by his brother Raymond Diehl on September 9, 2022. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 2-4pm at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.