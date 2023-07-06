Daniel E. Andrews, 71, formerly of Malone and Chaumont, NY died Friday, June 30, 2023 at CVPH Medical Center, Plattsburgh. Born on June 21, 1952 in Lowville, NY, he was the son of Clifford and Letty (Benney) Andrews. They predeceased him. Dan attended Lowville Academy and Lyme Central School. He attended college at SUNY Canton and Oswego State University, receiving his bachelor’s degree. He was employed for the Jefferson County Dept. of Employment and Training, retiring as occupational evaluator after 30 years of service. Dan was a communicant of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Malone. He enjoyed woodworking, auto repair, canoeing and sailing. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Andrews-Lawrence and her husband, Shaun of Malone; a grandson, Evan Keegan of Malone; a sister, Renee Dinkins of New Haven, CT; his former wife, Ellen Andrews of Florida; his aunt and god-mother, Evelyn Perras of Oswego A graveside service will take place at Cedar Grove Old Cemetery, 27370 Washington Street, Chaumont, NY 13622 on Tuesday, August 22 at 11 a.m. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Andre Bessette Youth Ministries. Arrangements are with St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
Daniel E. Andrews
June 21, 1952 - June 30, 2023
