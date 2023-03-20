CARTHAGE – Daniel Francis Trembley, 67, died on Friday, March 17, 2023, due to a stroke. A lifetime resident of his beloved Carthage, New York, Dan was born on February 17, 1956, and was the 4th child of Norman L. (Frenchy) Trembley and Bessie Rose Cook Trembley. He attended Augustinian Academy for nine years until it closed and graduated from Carthage Central School in 1975. Dan worked for the Village of Carthage Department of Public Works where he was Superintendent for 23 years. He proudly retired in 2015 after nearly 38 years of service.
In the Carthage community that he loved and knew so well, Dan was a former member of the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department, a coach for the CFD Little League Baseball Team, and served as the Vice Chairman of the Town of Wilna Housing Authority Board of Directors.
Dan is survived by, his daughter Connie Rendace, her husband Will, and their children, Hayden, and Brandon; siblings, Ann VanDewalker, Norman (Diane) Trembley Jr., Marcia Keller, Susan (Nicholas) Mills, Alan J. Trembley, and Julie (David) Jackson, and multiple generations of, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as the many others who lovingly address him as Uncle Dan.
Dan is predeceased by his parents; his daughter Lisa; his brothers-in-law, Scott Keller, and Robert VanDewalker.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State St, Carthage NY 13619.
A Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 pm with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. A burial will be held in the spring at St. James Catholic Cemetery for Dan and his recently deceased daughter Lisa.
Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
In lieu of flowers and to support further research related to heart and stroke prevention and treatment, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association via Heart.org.
