Funeral services for Daniel J. Brabant, age of 79, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Justin Thomas officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Brabant passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Rome Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his children, one son and his wife, Daniel and JoAnn Brabant of Canton, NY; three daughters and their husbands, Michele and Paul Hollingsworth of Athens, Ontario, Cheryl and Dave Harper of Ogdensburg, NY, and Karrie and Andy Dodd of Ogdensburg, NY; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a brother, Charles Brabant on November 24, 2015.
Daniel was born on March 16, 1940, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Edward and Mary (Skelly) Brabant. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1958 and later graduated from SUNY Canton with a associate’s degree in HVAC in 1961. Daniel married Patricia A. Marney on September 2, 1961 at St. James Church in Syracuse, NY. She later predeceased him on March 17, 2006. Daniel later remarried in September of 2008 to the former Suzanne (Murray) Bromley. Daniel worked for Skelly Contracting as a pipefitter and was in the pipefitters union for over forty years.
Daniel enjoyed hunting, coaching baseball and football. Mr. Brabant was very involved with the Pop Warner football program. Daniel was a fan of the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the New York Rangers.
Donations may be made in Daniel’s memory to Pee Wee Football, 1221 State Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or Agarwal Renal Center, 124 Ford Avenue Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.