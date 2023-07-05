Daniel J. Jenack, 72, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on July 1, 2023. Dan was born in Potsdam, NY on October 26, 1950. He was married to Lynne, his wife, for 46 years. He was a loving, dedicated husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with family, baking bread, fishing and reading. Dan was an avid reader and loved to share his passion with others; you never came to our house without a literary (or possibly philosophical) discussion and it was rare to leave without some books to borrow. Dan was the Speech and Debate coach at Potsdam High School for 20 years and a Mock Trial Coach for 10 years. Being a mentor and educator was second nature to him. Dan had a strong faith and as a young man he was a missionary in Peru. He enjoyed participating in church activities and volunteering opportunities. He helped to organize the St Mary’s church festival for 10 years. He became quite the raffle ticket salesman. Dan also spent time in the seminary cultivating his faith and making life-long friends and teachers before pursing a career in medicine. Dan started his career in medicine as an orderly then became a nurse and then had a 35 year career as a physician assistant in internal medicine and mental health. Dan’s commitment to helping others included making house calls saying everyone deserved access to healthcare. He brought his love of discussion and listening to every patient and every appointment; he would say patients want to know how much you care, before they find out how much you know. Dan is predeceased by his parents, Grace and Fay, and sister Mary Catherine. He is survived by his wife, Lynne; Daughters: Theresa and her husband Adam, Christine, Sarah and Rachel; Son, Michael; his Brother Timothy; his sister Molly and her husband Dennis and her sons Jesse and Jakeb; and a loving extended family. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Dr Bozorgzadeh, Dr Barnard, Dr Zacharias, Dr Krishnarao, Dr Fan, Dr Bodziak, Dr Chan, Dr McGuiness, Jill Speicher, RN, the entire UMASS transplant team, Dr Novakovic, and The Community Hospice of Saratoga for their compassionate care and dedicated treatment. We enjoyed more time with Dan because of your incredible work. Services for Dan will be held at St Mary’s Church, 20 Lawrence Ave, Potsdam, NY on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10am followed by burial and reception. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to: Umass Transplant Foundation- https://support/umassmemorial.org/site/Donation2 Checks should be made payable to UMass Memorial Health Care and sent to: UMass Memorial Office of Philanthropy 365 Plantation Street, Biotech One Worcester, MA 01605 Community Hospice - Online- https://www.givetocommunityhospice.org/donate/ By Phone:Call (518) 482-4433 By Mail: Make checks payable to The Community Hospice and send to: The Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 Hospice of St Lawrence Valley Online- https://hospiceslv.networkforgood.com/projects/176438-online-donations Phone- (315) 265-3105 Mail- PO Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676
Daniel J. Jenack
October 26, 1950 - July 1, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.