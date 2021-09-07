Daniel R Creazzo, 68, of DeKalb Junction, died on September 3, 2021, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be calling hours on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 1-3 PM, at the funeral home. Due to COVID masks and social distancing are required Dan is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters, Jessie (Robert) Wentzel, Hermon, Amanda Rickett, Saranac Lake, a brother, Michael (Cathy) Creazzo, Massena, sisters, Christy (Norm) Lazore, Julie O’Brien, Moreen (Brian) Biers all of Massena, grandchildren, Courtney Holt, Kodi Wentzel, Kasey Wentzel, great grandson, Cohen Bush, several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by siblings, Andrew Creazzo, Roxann Montgomery, Catherine Creazzo and Ann Creazzo. Daniel was born on February 14, 1953 in Massena, to the late, Rock and Patricia Mitchell Creazzo. He graduated from Holy Family High School in 1971, and received his Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, from Sienna College in 1977. Dan married Wendy Walker in December 1975, she predeceased him in 1993, and he then married Barbara Perrin on August 20, 1994. Dan was currently a Certified Substance Abuse Counselor for Seaway Valley Prevention Council in Ogdensburg. Dan was a DeKalb Richville Fire Commissioner, a member of the DeKalb Hermon Senior Citizen Club and a past member of Massena Moose Lodge 1110. He loved his dog Stella and his cat Tommy. He played guitar was a rabid reader, a music fanatic and did family genealogy. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, Potsdam Humane Association or charity of ones choice. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
