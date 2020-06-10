WATERTOWN, N.Y. — Daniel R. Patterson, 75, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 2, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Geneva, NY after a courageous battle with cancer.
A private memorial service will be held at the Glenwood Cemetery, in Watertown, NY at the convenience of the family.
Danny was born on January 13, 1945, in Watertown, NY, son of William and Jane Devine Patterson. Upon graduation from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1962, Dan, together with his brother Pat, honored the legacy of their grandfather, William McVicor Patterson, and father, William Allan Patterson, by continuing and expanding the Patterson Family Farm and Milk Plant business located on Patterson Road, Watertown, NY. After selling the dairy business in the late 70’s, Danny moved to Florida where he was President of Sobik’s Subs, and later President of Jreck Subs, Watertown, NY until his retirement.
He is survived by his daughter Shayne and son-in-law, Dr. Jason Feinberg, and their children, Andrew, Jason and Lily Feinberg, Geneva, NY; his daughter, Tricia and son-in-law, Christopher Swartz, and their daughters, Grace, Madeline and Finley Swartz, Watertown, NY; his daughter-in-law, Anna Patterson, Calcium, NY and families, William, Rebeca, Eliott and Reid Patterson, Dexter, NY; Micheal (Cody), Ashley and Elizabeth Patterson, Lacona, NY; Daniel, Kayla and Henry Patterson, Watertown, NY; Katlynn Patterson, Albany, NY; and mother of his children, Linda Patterson, Watertown, NY. Also surviving Dan are his six nieces, their husbands, Victoria Patterson, and several cousins. He was predeceased by his son, William A. Patterson, his sister, Colleen, his brother, Patrick and his sister-in-law, Sharon.
Dan will be remembered for his joking ways and his love for helping others. Dan had a bright and energetic personality and was known for his ability to make others laugh through his mischievous ways. Besides spending time with his family and friends, he enjoyed working on projects, mowing his lawn, and the satisfaction of hard day’s work. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
In Lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to UR Medicine Home Care. Donations can be made in Dan’s memory online or through UR Medicine Home Care Foundation, Inc. 2180 Empire Blvd. Webster, NY 14580.
