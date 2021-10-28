MASSENA, NY – Danielle M. Lauzon, 40, of LaRue Road in Massena, NY passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on October 27, 2021. She was born in Massena, NY on September 19, 1981, the daughter of Carl and Mona (Oakes) Lauzon.
Danielle graduated from Salmon River Central School in 1999 and went on to attend Potsdam State University. She started work at the Mohawk Bingo Palace in 2005 then moved to the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino in 2017. She worked as a cage shift manager for many years before becoming the gift shop manager.
Danielle enjoyed making a variety of crafts including holiday wreaths, glassware projects, and rock painting. She was an avid reader and flower gardener and her favorite holiday was Halloween.
Above all else was her love of family and friends. Danielle was a devoted mother and favorite Auntie, and was especially kind, generous, and loyal to those she loved. Whether playing cards, board games, or just visiting, she always valued the time spent with them.
Danielle was loved by all who knew her and will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile.
Those left to honor her memory are her partner, Nate Olson of Massena; son, Leif Olson of Massena; parents, Carl and Mona Lauzon of Fort Covington; sisters, Tina Lauzon of Houston, TX, Kristy Lauzon of Akwesasne, Quebec, and Andrea (Ian) McQuinn of Malone; nephews, Mackenzie White, Talon and Vaughn Doxtator, and Liam and Calvin McQuinn; lifelong best friend, Amanda (Barse) Dora; best pet dog ever, Jenny; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Danielle was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Sam and Audrey (Sawatis) Oakes; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Hazel (Martin) Lauzon; uncles, Jeff Oakes, Gerald Lauzon, Roger Lauzon, Ronald Lauzon, Joseph Lauzon, Jr., and Donald Lauzon; and aunts, Theresa Almond, Helen Burl, and Janet Malark.
In accordance with Danielle’s wishes, there will be no public services.
Donations in her memory may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, the Potsdam Humane Society, or the Akwesasne Cancer Support Group. To share a condolence with the family, please visit, www.rabideaufuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the Rabideau Funeral Home, Ellenburg, NY.
