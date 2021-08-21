Danny Wood, Jr., age 71, a resident of Danville/Bonaire, GA, was born on March 29, 1950 and departed unexpectedly at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, GA, on Sunday, August 15, 2021, following complications due to COVID-19.
Danny was born in Saratoga, NY, the son of the late James and Pauline Wood. He graduated from Greenwich Central High in 1968 and proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served during Vietnam. Following his time in the military, Danny worked in the timber industry in Upstate New York. He had a strong passion for the outdoors. Danny lived and loved hunting, fishing and trapping, as well as, time spent with his friends and family.
Danny is survived by his wife, Linda Crompton Wood of Bonaire; children, Danielle McDonald (James) of Bogart, GA, Jamie Gillis (Emily) of East Wallingford VT, Edward Wood of Williamsport PA, and James J. Wood of South Glens Falls, NY; stepson, Garrett Anderson (Amy) of Eatonton, GA; 12 grandchildren and one special great-grandchild; brothers, Mike Wood (Joann) and Steven Wood (Sally); sister, Anne Marie McGuinness (Terry); several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Graveside Service will be 3pm Tuesday August 24, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Orwell. Local arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.