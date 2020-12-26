RAYMONDVILLE - Darcy A. Fuller, 59, a resident of Joy Road, unexpectedly passed away Friday afternoon, December 25, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
Updated: December 26, 2020 @ 5:34 pm
