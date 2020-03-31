Darrel H. Roach Jr., 64, of Weedsport, NY passed away Wednesday March 25, 2020. He was born May 14, 1955 in Tewksbury, MA, son of Darrel and Gladys (Champagne) Roach. He was a 1974 graduate of Sackets Harbor Central School. He listed in the US Air Force was stationed at Luke AFB, Az. He married Diana M. Lawrence in 1978. They had many adventures including living in Texas for eight years before settling in Weedsport. They enjoyed numerous trips to Nashville, TN to see his sisters. He was employed in the corrugated packing industry for 37 years before retiring in from Rock Tenn as the Transportation Manager in 2016. Darrel was nicked named “Whitey” during his glory days of playing high school basketball. Later, he became “Double Barrel Darrel” as he had a love of hunting and ice fishing with mounts of his greatest achievements hanging on the walls. He was an avid sports fan who could follow any game no matter how many people were in the room. He had a love for the NY Giants and the NY Yankees. Darrel had a love for camp which he built with his family and long time friend, Tim Kellar. He enjoyed a good campfire and love of tractors. He was a devoted husband and father- teaching his children to live within their means and to always dress for the weather. He was a great friend, who would stay until last call or the last beer was gone. Survived by his loving wife Diana of 41 years, son Dustin Roach, his family Rachael, Christopher and Mackenzie Chase, daughter Dawna Roach, her family Tim, Cody (Kelsy) Anderson and Alaina Bergerstock. Sisters Darlene (Scott) Bryant, Darla (Greg) Frost, TN and Lisa Dion. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Barb (Chuck) Galloway of Auburn, Terry Kelley and Wendy Lawrence of Fla. Nanette Lawrence of Watertown. A brother-in-law Gerald “Sonny” Lawrence of Syracuse, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, daughter Noel, step-father Paul Shannon, sister-in-law Linda Lawrence and brother-in-law William “Bill” Lawrence. A graveside service in Sulphur Springs Cemetery with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. A memorial donation may be made to the Weedsport Volunteer Fire Dept. 8892 South Street, Weedsport, NY 13166. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements. bushfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.