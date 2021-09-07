The graveside committal service for Darrel H. Roach, Jr. of 18 Woodside Lane, Weedsport, NY will be Saturday September 11, 2021 at Sulphur Springs Cemetery at 11:00 am. Face Masks will be required per the families wishes. Mr. Roach died March 25, 2020 at the Auburn Memorial Hospital. Among his survivors is his wife Diana. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
Darrel H. Roach, Jr.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.