MASSENA — Darrel P. Paquin, 72, of 36 Windsor Road, peacefully passed away Thursday night December 12, 2019 at home with his family.
Darrel was born on May 17, 1947 in Massena, son of the late Armand F. “Pete” and Shirley M. “Peg” Clough Paquin. He was a graduate of Massena Central High School and earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from SUNY Potsdam. On November 27, 1965 he married Julianne Catanzarite at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Louisville with Rev. George Tobin officiating.
He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and a member of the NYS United Teachers Union, Massena Federation of Teachers, Massena Country Club, and the Italian American Club. He is a former St. Lawrence County Legislator serving from 1989-1992, former Massena Democratic Chairman, and Section 10 Baseball Chairman.
Darrel and the Massena Red Raiders won the NYS Baseball Championship in 2001, and he was named NYS Sportswriters Coach of the Year in 1999 Class A and 2001 Class B. He was inducted into the Massena Central High School Hall of Fame in 2004.
He took great pride in being a classroom teacher first and foremost. He taught math for 32 years at Massena Central High School, where he was also the wrestling coach for 17 years and baseball coach for 32. He was an avid golfer, and reader who loved coaching, and treasured his time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events.
Darrel is survived by his wife of 53 years Julie; his two children, Natalie and Michael LaCourse of Coco Beach, FL; and Gregory M. and Annette Paquin of Massena; four grandchildren, Gavin M. LaCourse, Mackenzie R. LaCourse, Connor D. Paquin and Abbie E. Paquin; his brother Timothy Paquin of Charlotte, NC; and his two aunts Laurel Paquin of Massena; and Catherine Paquin of Rochester.
He is also survived by his close family, Paul and Sandra Catanzarite, Barbara and John Mottinger, Katherine Catanzarite, Patricia and Randy St. Armand and Francis and Kathy Catanzarite; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents Armand and Shirley, Darrel was predeceased by his brother Thomas Paquin.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home Tuesday 2 to 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 AM at the Church of the Sacred Heart.
Memorial donations may be made in Darrel’s memory to the Massena Back the Pack, PO Box 16, Massena, NY 13662 or to Hospice of the St. Lawrence Valley.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
