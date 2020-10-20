Gouverneur - Darrell L. Isereau, 63, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at University Hospital in Syracuse.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 24th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with facial masks requested. A celebration of life will be arranged and announced next summer to share memories in hopefully healthier times.
Darrell was born on May 14, 1957, the son of Raymond and Vivian (Slate) Isereau.
He attended schools in Gouverneur and graduated in 1976.
Darrell worked a variety of jobs, having been known as “the cookie man” working for Archway Bakery, was a meat cutter for Weldon’s Custom Cutting, worked construction for Barry, Bette, and Led Duke, served as dairy manager for P&C Foods and Totem Markets, and as an auto body repairman on the side.
He had been a member of the Gouverneur American Legion, VFW, Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad, and the Gouverneur Vol. Fire Department.
Darrell enjoyed the outdoors, spending time hunting, fishing, camping, and riding his Spyder motor cycle. He also enjoyed spending winters in Florida with his companion Cass, spending summers at the family cottage at Pleasant Lake, and time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was previously married to Teresa (Weldon) Gillan.
Darrell is survived by his children Tracey Irland and her companion Mike Monello of Fairport, Matt and Danielle Isereau of Gouverneur, his grandchildren Cameron, Carson, and Cohen, Kadence, Ava, and Matty. He is also survived by his brother Robert and Linda Isereau of Gouverneur, sister Joani and Mike Hall of N. Gouverneur, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his companion Cass Burtis.
Memorial donations in memory of Darrell are encouraged to the Gouverneur Volunteer Fire Department, 33 Clinton Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642 or Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad, PO Box 164, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
