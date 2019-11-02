BRASHER FALLS – Private services for 65 year old Darrell W. Maloney, will be held at the convenience of his family. Mr. Maloney passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Darrell is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Maloney, Brasher Falls; his two daughters, Toni and Craig Siddon, Massena and Katie Maloney and Shannon Demers, Ogdensburg and his granddaughter, Rori Siddon, Massena. He is also survived by his four sisters, Cecilia and Edward Charleton, Ogdensburg, Susan Catlin, Georgia, Leah Laforty, Hannawa Falls and Peggy Simmons, Ogdensburg and brother Gary Maloney, Ogdensburg along with several nieces and nephews.
Born in Ogdensburg, NY on December 6, 1953 to the late William F. and Bertha L. Petrie Maloney, Darrell graduated from Lisbon Central School in 1973 and married Mary J. Mitchell on August 7, 1976 in Madrid, NY. Darrell worked as a custodian for St. Lawrence University for 39 years. Darrell enjoyed traveling and listening to country music, especially the trips to Branson, MS and Nashville, TN. He loved spending time with his family, camping, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino as well. Memorial donations in Darrell’s memory can be made to the St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund, www.walkrunforlife.com and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Darrell W. Maloney.
