Darren J. DeVito was born in Watertown, New York on January 14th, 1969. He passed away at fifty-one years old following complications from multiple cardiac arrests on October 26th, 2020, having spent his final days with family in Greenville, SC.
Darren graduated from Carthage High School in 1987, and went on to attend SUNY Morrisville. During his high school and college years, Darren cultivated friendships that would last throughout his life. He shared more than forty-eight Grateful Dead shows with people he loved. He and his partner Jodi Massie had a daughter in 1993, Dare Massie-DeVito, in Asheville NC. Darren later moved back to his home state of New York, where he built a life. He worked in broadcasting, hospitality, and sales - he enjoyed anything with collaboration and teamwork. He married Elizabeth Sheehan-Lennox. Though their marriage ended, their friendship remained a defining feature of both their lives, and they shared a beloved dog. Darren never stopped making friends throughout his life. He knew a once-in-a-lifetime experience when he saw one, and who he wanted to share it with. Those who knew him best will remember him for the music, people, places, and animals that he loved, the great meals he cooked, and the experiences he was so adept at cultivating.
He is survived by a vast network of family and friends: his mother and father, Deborah Hirschey and John DeVito; his brother, Todd DeVito; his daughter, Dare Massie-DeVito, and her mother, Jodi Massie; his ex wife, Elizabeth Sheehan-Lennox; his step brothers Charles Hirschey, Billy Tufo and Michael Tufo; his step sisters Sarah Hirschey Miller and Bridget Tufo-Smith; his grandpuppies, Ember and Willow; and the many nieces, nephews, cousins, and chosen family who will keep his memory alive.
A celebration of life will be held in 2021.
The family asks that donations be made to your local SPCA or no-kill animal shelter, or charity
of your choice, in honor of Darren.
