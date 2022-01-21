Darren K. Yott, 52, Watertown, retired City of Watertown patrolman, passed away Wednesday evening on January 19th, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, following a brief illness.
The funeral will be 10 am Monday, January 24th, 2022, at Holy Family Church, Winthrop St., Watertown, with fellow city police officer Pastor Shane Ryan officiating. Calling hours are Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 from 2 pm – 6 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State St..
Darren is survived by his children Matthew (Mackenzie Clearo) Yott, Watertown, Madison Yott and Kyle Moore, both of Watertown; two brothers Randy (Mary) Yott, Watertown, Ken (Melissa) Yott, Henrietta; two nephews Thomas and Joseph, one niece Caroline Yott; a sister-in-law, Sandra Yott, Watertown. He was predeceased by a granddaughter Kate, a brother-in-law, Norman K. Yott, Jr. and his parents Norman Sr. and Doretta.
Darren was born in Rochester, February 27, 1969, a son to the late Norman and Doretta Johnson, Sr. He was a 1987 graduate of Watertown High School. He joined the City of Watertown Department of Public Works in 1987 until joining the City of Watertown’s Police Department in 2001. Darren was a patrolman for the city until retiring in September of 2021.
Darren married Laurie Malaney October 21st, 1989 at Holy Family Church. They were divorced in 2005 and have remained close friends.
He was a baseball and football fan and followed the New York Giants and New York Yankees.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Joel Davis Legacy for Youth Sports. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
