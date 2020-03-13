Darwin Brent Witherell, 64, passed away March 3, 2020 at his home in Valdosta, Georgia. At his request, his body was cremated and no services were held. A Celebration of Life will be held in Heuvelton this summer with a date and time to be determined by the family.
Darwin was born in Ogdensburg , on December 15, 1956 to the late Grant A. and Dorothy Race Witherell. He attended Heuvelton Central School and Northwest Tech (Auto Mechanics) graduating in 1974. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1975, retiring as a Technical Sergeant in 1994. He served at bases in Plattsburgh, Denver, Minot, SD, Turkey, Spain and served in Operation Desert Shield Aug 1990 - Oct 1994. Darwin’s final tour of duty was at Moody Air Force Base where he was an Aviation Instrument Calibrations Technician. After his retirement from the Air Force, he continued to work in that same position as a civilian until 2008.
Darwin was certified as a First Responder in 1998. He was a volunteer firefighter for Bermiss-Barrett Fire Department for over 15 years and later a firefighter for the City of Valdosta.
Marriages to Deborah Hazelton and Lisa Bolton ended in divorce.
Darwin was very proud of his daughter, Michelle, who is an Associate Professor of Nursing at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia.
Full of get-up-and go spirit, Darwin was known for being there for anyone who needed him. Mechanically inclined and always hands on, he loved working on anything that needed fixing. No job was ever too daunting for him to jump into. Darwin’s exuberance resulted in a well lived life with experiences that he shared in laughter with his family and his friends. Sadly, he lost that enthusiasm for life after a serious motorcycle accident in 2008.
Darwin is survived by his daughter, Michelle Elaine (Mark) Dykes of Perry, Georgia; two brothers, Dale A (Suzan) of Lewisville, Texas and Dave of Heuvelton, NY; three sisters, Mary (David) Pierce and Myrna L. Wells of Ogdensburg, and Faye Eloise (Gene) White of Colton . He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Wayne W. and James N. Witherell; a sister, Ellen Marie at birth and a very favorite uncle, Marvin N. Witherell.
Any contributions in his memory may be sent to the Heuvelton Fire Department.
