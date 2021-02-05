Darwin Lehman, 89, of Beaver Falls, died peacefully at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
Darwin was born December 5, 1931 in the Lewis County town of New Bremen; a son of the late John and Lovina (Virkler) Lehman. He graduated from Beaver River Central School Class of 1949. Darwin joined the US ARMY in July of 1952, serving in the Korean War, prior to being Honorably Discharged in July of 1954.
On December 6, 1952, Darwin was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Eleanor (Roes). Following Darwin’s military service, he worked as a roadway construction Superintendent for Potter-Dewitt Construction for 20 + years, Plossal Construction, Ador & Booth, Green Island Construction and Tug Hill Construction. Following his retirement, he began working for Bernier, Carr & Associates as an inspector.
Darwin was a member of the Croghan American Legion, Beaver Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Lowville VFW, Carthage Elks Lodge, the Long Pond Snow Sled Club, the Black River Valley Campers Club and enjoyed his Crossroads and Legion routine. Darwin started riding snowmobiles shortly after they came about and would gladly take a ride whenever asked. He enjoyed hunting, camping and playing cards. He was proud to have travelled to all 50 states, he was an avid NY Yankees Fan, he played baseball and basketball throughout high school, during and after his Army service. He was an avid race fan, watching both NASCAR and local stock car racing. Darwin was very active with many local military organizations and was proud to have marched in or rode in numerous local parades and celebrations.
Surviving beside his beloved wife Eleanor are three children: Dean (Jacqueline Fuhs) Lehman; Mickey (Janice Altmire) Lehman and Tracy Lehman; Son-In-Law Joseph Zando; grandchildren, Andy, Matt and Paul Zando; Holly (Birkinshaw), Meagan and Derek Lehman; Zachary, Payge (Miller), Trevor, Ethan Lehman; Nicole Greene and Brandon Delong; great-granddaughters, Hailey and Lily Birkinshaw. Also surviving are three siblings, Beverly Kloster, Eldred “Nick” Lehman and Glenda Kipfer and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Darwin is predeceased by a daughter, Robin Zando and a brother, Virgil Lehman.
Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Scanlon Funeral Home, Main Street, Croghan. In observance of COVID precautions, a private memorial service for family will be held on Tuesday. Burial will take place at a later date at the Beaver Falls cemetery annex.
Contributions in his memory, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Beaver Falls Fire Department, 9583 Main St, Beaver Falls, NY 13305 or to the Volunteer Transportation Center, 24685 NY-37, Watertown, NY 13601.
Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Mr. Darwin Lehman are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Croghan.
