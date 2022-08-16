CARTHAGE - Dave A. Gibeau, 64, died peacefully Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital.
Dave was born on May 6, 1958, in Carthage, to Donald & Patricia Gibeau. He attended Carthage Central High School. He worked construction for various companies on Fort Drum and for the last five years for Darren Ashcroft Property Services; he was a dedicated and skilled craftsman.
He is survived by his companion of 43 years, Lisa Jolley, Carthage; his mother, Patricia, and several children, Natasha (Bill) Cloe, Dave (Shawna) Gibeau, Cory Gibeau (Chelsea Ashcroft) and Nicholas Turck, all of Carthage; along with his siblings, Danny (Elaine) Gibeau; Lisa (Dave) Mono, and Luke Gibeau, all of Carthage. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Devin Grove, Lauren Grove, Gavin Payne, Jacob Gibeau, Mckayla Gibeau, Cadence Jones, Tanner Gibeau, Noah Gibeau, and Chase Gibeau and a great-granddaughter Madelyn Grove and one on the way.
He is predeceased by his father, Donald, and two siblings, Donnie Gibeau and Cathy Mono.
Dave was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending his time fishing and boating, along with riding ATVs and his motorcycle.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. There will be no funeral service. Burial will be held privately by his family.
Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
