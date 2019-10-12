WEST CARTHAGE — David A. Cronk, Jr., 57, of 38 North Broad St., passed away on Friday afternoon, October 11, 2019 at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, NY.
Born on August 23, 1962, the son of David A. and Angeline M. Cassoni Cronk, he graduated from Carthage Central High School. He was employed by Champion International for 12 years before going on to operate his own business, Cronk Contracting. A marriage to Lynn Barlow on April 13, 1985 ended in divorce.
Dave was an avid hunter and had a great interest for anything fast, such as his cars, boats, snowmobiles and motorcycles. He loved his children and his family very much.
He is survived by his children; Shantel M. (Sean) Biccum and David G. (Megan) Cronk of West Carthage, his grandchildren, Mason, Benjamin and Jack, as well as his father, David A. Cronk, Sr. Also surviving are his siblings, Michele (Joseph) Prince, Lori (Darren) Ashcroft and Mary (Dale) Spencer, along with several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his mother, Angeline, who passed away in 2017.
A graveside memorial service will be held at the St. James Cemetery, Carthage, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St. Carthage.
Memorial donations may be made to: Self Direct, Inc. Home Care Agency at their Baldwinsville Office, 43 Oswego St., Baldwinsville, NY 13027. www.selfdirectinc.com. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
