GOUVERNEUR – David A. Drake, 80, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on March 14, 2023 at home. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. His funeral service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Hart officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the spring. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

