David A. Franz, age 77, a librarian for over 34 years, 22years of which were with the Ogdensburg Public Library, passed away on June 9, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Saturday (June 12, 2021) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will follow with military honors. Calling hours will be held on Friday afternoon from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home.
Surviving is his wife Bonnie Franz of Ogdensburg; a son Thomas Franz of Huntsville, Alabama; sisters-in-law Carolyn Franz of Virginia Beach and Catherine Di Gesu of Cedar Crest, NM; a brother-in-law Vincent Plumeri of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.
