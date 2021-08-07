A graveside service for David A. Kane will be at 11:00 AM Friday August 13, 2021 in Glenwood Cemetery with Reverend Mickey Demo officiating. David is survived by a son Frank (Virginia), Great Falls, VA, and a daughter Karen A. of Richmond, VA. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.
David A. Kane
