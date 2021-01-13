David A. Morrison, 60, President of Morrison’s Furniture Store, passed away with his family by his side under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, on January 11, 2021.
David was born on April 7, 1960, the son of the late John W. Morrison and Arlene (Sawyer) Morrison. He attended Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College.
David began working for his father at Morrison’s Furniture Store at the age of 14. He was elected President in 2009, the third generation of family leadership of one of downtown Watertown’s oldest businesses. He dedicated his life and career to the family business and felt a deep sense of pride and responsibility to its nearly 100 year legacy.
His kids were the lights of his life, they brought him endless joy and he was immensely proud of their accomplishments. He loved Yankees baseball, Syracuse basketball, and sharing good times with good friends. Dave also enjoyed spending time on Lake Ontario at the family cottage.
He is survived by his children, Katie (Adam) Warmington of Winchester, MA and David J. Morrison of Albany, NY. His first grandson is due in early June. In addition to his children he is survived by his siblings, John J. Morrison, Hobe Sound, FL; Cheryl (Don) Pastor, Adams; Michelle (Bob) Clifton, Port St Lucie, FL; and Dyanna White, Providence, RI. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was lucky to have a second family at the Furniture Store where he had a dedicated team that he loved and cared for. He also had a lifelong friendship with Gerard Pacifici and Teddy Delaney and the family is grateful to the Pacifici and Delaney families for their ongoing love and support; Teddy predeceased Dave and we know they are having a great time together again.
A graveside service will be held in Glenwood Cemetery Saturday, January 16th at 2:00pm, Rev. Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Calling hours from 3:00pm – 6:00pm will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home Friday, January 15th.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
