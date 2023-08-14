The memorial service for David A. Noll of Rodman will be August 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Honeyville Baptist Church. There will be a calling hour from noon until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Mr. Noll died at his home with his wife Margaret by his side on August 4, 2023. He was 76. He was born September 9, 1946 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, the son of Aaron W. and Beatrice Bard Noll. David graduated from Norristown High School and continued his education at Paul Smiths College and North Carolina State University where he received a BA degree in Forestry. After graduating college, he entered the United States Navy in August 1968 and was honorably discharged in August 1972. He married Margaret Bradley on August 16, 1975 at the Adams Center Baptist Church. David worked for 35 years as a civilian mechanic at Fort Drum until he retired in 2008. He and his wife Margaret devoted their lives to serving the Lord as deacons at the Honeyville Baptist Church and were committed to reaching out to others in need. David was well known for his skill in helping friends and neighbors to remove unwanted trees from their property. David enjoyed hiking, canoeing, and learning about the natural world, God’s creation, especially the Adirondack Mountains. He was a self-driven learner and reader, persistent in improving his knowledge of nature, history, the Bible, and how to live as a faithful Christian. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margaret, his three sons Jay Noll of Bath, Maine, Aaron and Dorota Socha Noll of Everett, Massachusetts, Tobias Noll of Watertown, his two grandchildren Christine Noll of Bath, Maine and Thomas Noll of Island Pond, Vermont, and a sister Mrs. Jeffery (Mary) Williams of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Honeyville Baptist Church Steeple Fund, 13210 Fuller Rd. Adams Center, NY 13606, Hospice of Jefferson County, Volunteer Transportation Center (Watertown), or the South Jefferson Rescue Squad. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
David A. Noll
September 9, 1946 - August 19, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.