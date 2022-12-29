Skip to main content
David A Peter, 63 of Boylston passed away Saturday December 17, 2022. Calling Hours will be held Friday December 30, 2022 from 1-3pm at the Sandy Creek United Wesleyan Church with a Memorial Service following at 3pm. Complete obituary is at www.summervillefh.com

