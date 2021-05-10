MASSENA – David A. Wells, 84, a longtime resident of Colgate Drive, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, May 8, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg after a lengthy illness.
David was born on August 6, 1936 in West Carthage, the son of the late Gerald and Elinor (Wetmore) Wells. He attended schools in Carthage, where he graduated in 1954. He proudly served his country in the US Navy Reserves for 12 years. On August 6, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Marlene J. Fairfield at the Carthage United Methodist Church with Rev. Campbell officiating. They raised children and a grandson, Rickey.
David worked for P&C Foods in Ogdensburg, Canton, and Massena as a manager. He also worked at Schwartz Furniture, Kriff’s, Household Merit, and Kaylyn’s Furniture for a time. David was also a supervisor for General Motors for 9 years and worked for Big Lots for a time. While in school, he played many sports including baseball, basketball, and football. He later enjoyed golf and bowling and was an avid fan of the New York Giants, NY Rangers, NY Yankees, and Syracuse Orangeman.
He is survived by his sweetheart and loving wife of 66 years, Marlene; his children, David (Judy) Wells of Massena; Shelley Branchaud of Cornwall, Ontario; and twins, Robert Wells (Linda Monroe) and Robin L. Wells, both of Massena; his grandchildren, Rickey Lamberton (Kim McGregor) of Massena; David Branchaud of Cornwall, Ontario; and Alysia Maynard of Massena; his great grandchildren, Blake, Jacob, Benton, and Hailey; and his chosen grandchildren, Douglas Monroe, Brittney Shuler, and Allyson Woodward and their families.
David is also survived by his sister, Bonnie (Rich) Zanni of Rochester; his brother, Dale Wells of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Douglas, Patrick, and Martin Wells.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions be made to the St. Joseph’s Home Foundation or the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
