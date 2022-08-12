David and Betty Allen

Macedon, NY, formerly of Cranberry Lake, NY. They leave their daughters, Donna Goellner and Linda (Michael) Swift; grandsons, Nathan (Sharon) and Brian (Jamie) Keith; five great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; one great-great-granddaughter.
Former owners of the Wayside Motel in Cranberry Lake, where they also owned and operated a gas station and convenience store.
Friends are invited to a Graveside Service, including Fireman’s Honors, at 9:30 AM Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Cranberry Lake Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.