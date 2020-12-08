David B. Markham, 68, of Kenosha, WI, formerly of Lowville, NY passed away Wednesday November 18, 2020 at his home in Kenosha.David Bruce Markham was born in Lowville, NY on December 12, 1951 the son of the late Claron and Doris (Cummings) Markham.
David was a fun-loving man who enjoyed being with friends and family, playing golf and having a good time.He was a big fan of science fiction, and always had a story to tell.Dave loved making other people smile, and had a signature laugh that was contagious to those around him.He was a good friend, and made them wherever he traveled.Anyone who knew Dave, knew that his proudest moments were when he became a dad, and lived his life for his daughters.He was a man that was loved by many, and will be greatly missed.
David is survived by: 2 daughters Rachel and Amanda both of Chicago, a sister Linda (Neal) Aubel of Lowville, NY and his former wife Marsha Kleber of Lake Geneva, WI.
Memorial services for David will be conducted in Lowville NY at a future date.
