David Bence, 80, of Massena passed away at home on May 19, 2022, succumbing to a combination of illnesses. Dave was born in Watertown, NY on February 16, 1942, being the oldest of five children of Ruth and Royal Bence. Married in Watertown in 1963, he is survived by his wife Kathleen; by his four siblings Don & Lee (Burlington, WI); Richard & Patricia (Oswego, NY); Kathleen & Mark Scriber (Cheboygan, MI); Daniel & Patricia (Gardiner, ME); and by his four grandchildren James, Sadie, Charles, and Julia and his son-in=law Craig Morrison of Lakewood, CO, and many nieces and nephews. Dave was predeceased by his son Timothy in 1984 and by his daughter Karen in 2019.
Dave attended Sacred Heart School in Watertown, NY, and graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1959 with a Regents Scholarship. He received Bachelor of Engineering and Master of Industrial Management degrees from Clarkson and was a licensed Professional Engineer. Except for short assignments with Reynolds for a new plant design and construction in Longview Washington, Montreal, and Baie Comeau Quebec, Dave worked his entire 40-year career at the Reynolds Aluminum Plant in Massena, retiring in 2003.
For many years Dave was an avid supporter of Clarkson hockey and followed the team to away games all over the northeast. He was an active Clarkson Alumnus and received the Alumni Association’s “Stub Baker” award for chapter service in 2001. In serving the community of Massena, Dave spent many years as a member of the Board of Assessment Review, as a member of the housing rehabilitation board, and as a member of Massena Minor Hockey’s board of directors. He has been a member of the Massena Housing Authority Board of Directors and was a chairman at his passing. Following his retirement, he volunteered with the AARP Tax Aid program for 15 years and prepared more than 1200 income tax returns for people from Massena and the surrounding areas. He was also an active Republican and was a member of the County Committee and treasurer of the local Republican Committee for many years. He served Catholic Charities of the diocese for more than 30 years, first as a board of directors’ member and Treasurer, then as a Corporate Board member.
Since his retirement Dave has enjoyed the camaraderie and rapport with his fellow members of Massena’s Monday Lunch Club and of the Italian American Club. He had a special spot in the Via Main restaurant for morning coffee, and hardly ever missing a day with his friends as they routinely solved most of the world’s problems.
As a final note, Dave endured a lifetime of debilitating health problems, and benefitting from the unimaginable sacrifice and gift of his sister in 1969, is thought by his doctors to have been the world’s longest surviving kidney transplant recipient.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Friends and family are invited and may call the Phillips Memorial on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. The funeral mass will be at St. Joseph’s Church, Massena, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. with his burial following at Calvary Cemetery, Massena. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested to donate in Dave’s name to his favorite local charity, Trinity Catholic School, Massena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.