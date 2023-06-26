David C. Gilson, 77, formerly of US-11, Potsdam, died Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Carthage Center Nursing Home. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 27 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 8 at 10:00 AM in Brick Chapel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
David C. Gilson
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.