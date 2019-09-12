David Clyde Vrooman, 68 of Rock Hill, SC and formerly of Harrisville, NY went peacefully home to his savior as he slept on September 10, 2019. Raised by Clyde and Jean Vrooman on a dairy farm, he developed an avid love for all things outdoors. As a young man he proudly served in the U.S. Marines, until his honorable discharge. This was one of the greatest accomplishments of his life, that he often spoke of with great pride. He later owned and operated his dairy farm and became a member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Edwards, NY. It was there he developed a special friendship with Reverend Kevin and Rosemary Thompson, becoming an adoptive member of the Thompson family known as Uncle Dave. He has seen generations of Thompson children and grandchildren raised having given a special nickname to all of them. He later relocated with the family to South Carolina, and has been a valued family member, friend, advocate, and support to them. He was not family through blood, but he was family through heart and he has left an irreplaceable hole with his passing. He was a huge fan of the NY Yankees, Western movies, farming, and going to the shooting range. David’s greatest love however, was for Jesus, to whom we know he is celebrating with free of earthly pain today. Although we will miss him greatly, we know he has accomplished his greatest goal in life. David is survived by brothers Brian Vrooman, Florida, Joseph Vrooman, NY, sisters Lynn(Gary), NY, Mary Vrooman, CT, as well as his second family. His “mom & pop” Reverend Kevin & Rosemary Thompson, Ruth (Chris) Shear, Kathy (Karl) Shultz, all of SC, Kevin (Denise) Thompson, Tracey (Vinny) Doxbeck, all of NC and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Clyde and Jean Vrooman of NY.
A memorial service will be held in Rock Hill, SC and a graveside burial will be held in Pitcarin, NY at a later date to be announced.
