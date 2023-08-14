SPRAGUEVILLE – David “Dave” F. LaVack, age 67, passed away at home on August 10, 2023 under the care of his family, home health aides, and hospice. His funeral service will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Orville Eacker officiating. A celebration of life will follow at the Christian Fellowship Church, 1800 US Hwy 11, Gouverneur NY 13642, where everyone is encouraged to bring a dish to pass. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
