David E. England passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022 in Rome, NY. He was 75 years old.
David was born on July 22, 1946 at home in Mannsville, NY to his parents Allen and Ella England. He grew up in Mannsville, NY. where he met his loving wife, Margaret. Following high school, he enlisted in the Army. He served from 1966-1969 and was stationed in Tacoma, Washington and Germany. He and Margaret were married in 1967 and remained happily married for 53 years.
They settled in Adams, NY where they raised their four children. David worked in various construction companies most of his life. He spent the 10 years prior to his retirement working at Fort Drum military base in the Self-Help store and PM Shop. He retired in 2010.
David was a friendly, easy-going guy with a good sense of humor. He could often be found spending time with his family, hunting, gardening, building and playing his harmonica. He was a devoted husband and father.
Besides his loving wife, Margaret, he is survived by his son, Leonard England and his daughters, Angela Rawson and Amy (Corbin) Gosier, 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
He was predeceased by his parents, Allen and Ella England, his son, Michael England, and his 13 siblings.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Calling hours will be held from 12-2:00 PM at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home in Belleville, NY, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM. Burial will occur immediately following services at Woodside Cemetery, County Route 79, Belleville, NY.
