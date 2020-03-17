David E. Flink, 80, formerly of Clayton passed away Monday morning, March 16, 2020, at The Grand, Batavia.
David was born in Worcester, MA on February 15, 1940, son of the late Eric S. and Amy J. Armstrong Flink. He was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School, Holden, MA.
He began his career with the Worcester (MD) Fire Department in 1972 and retired as a Lieutenant in 1996. He then moved to Clayton. David was a member and acolyte in the Episcopal Church. He enjoyed golfing, boating on the St. Lawrence River, and fishing.
He is survived by his four children, David R. (Dolores) Flink, Worcester, MA, Darlene M. Bruce, N Brookfield , MA, Douglas E. (Lisa) Flink, Auburn, MA, and Sara (William) Anifantis, Spencer, MA; fourteen grandchildren and several cousins. His life partner, Maureen E. Littlefield, died on August 11, 2019 and David is also survived by her children, Michele (Douglas) Sheley, Langhorne, PA and Monica (Kevin) Carmichael, LeRoy, NY. He was also predeceased by his sister Jean M. Flink, 1970.
A memorial service and burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery will be at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to David’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in his name may be made to either the Thousand Islands Foundation, Margaret Maser Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1000 or Clayton Food Pantry, c/o St. Mary’s Church, 521 James St., both in Clayton, NY 13624.
