David E. Jones, age 62, passed away at Lafayette Memorial Cancer Hospital in Indiana on Sunday, November 3, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born June 22, 1957 in Tupper Lake, NY to Eugene and Joanne (LaFave) Jones. His younger years were spent partly in Tupper Lake and partly in Central Square. After high school he enlisted in the US Navy and trained at the Great Lakes Naval Center. He then was assigned to the USS Hunley at Charleston, SC where he honorably served. He then married Roberta (Robin) Robertson of Bernhards Bay, NY and had two daughters, Jessica and LeAnn.
He spent many years working as a lumberjack in the Adirondacks and as a lineman for Asplundh Tree Service. In 1996, he worked for the NYS Department of Corrections at Gabriels, NY. He moved to Logansport, Indiana where he met and married Colleen Fry. There, he worked a farm while enjoying the great outdoors.
David’s heart and soul lay in being a sportsman. He was an avid hunter, trapper, and fisherman, often being called a “whisperer” in these activities. He also loved gardening and nurturing wildlife, such as his broken-winged goose, his happy little squirrels, and his various songbirds which he could identify by sight and sound.
David is survived by his wife, Colleen (Indiana); two step-sons Michael and James Fry (Indiana); 2 daughters, Jessica (Central Square) and LeAnn (North Carolina); his mother, Joanne (Tupper Lake); 3 brothers, Timothy (Cato), John (Parish), and James (Hastings/Tupper Lake); 2 sisters, Anne (Michaelis) (North Volney), and Catherine (Roberts) (Caughdenoy); several nieces, nephews, and cousins, 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Calling hours for David E. Jones will take place Friday, November 15th at St. Alphonsus Church in Tupper Lake from 10-11 am with a funeral service to follow. David will be laid to rest in Holy Name Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Tupper Lake immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Cancer Center, 50 Leroy St.,Potsdam, NY 13676 or Merrill Center for Oncology at Adirondack Medical Center, 2233 State Rte. 86, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.
