David E. Worthington aka Grandpa Dave 80, Henderson passed away at his home early Tuesday morning, June 2nd under the care of his family.
The funeral service for David will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 5th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm with Pastor Mark Strader officiating. Please adhere to the social distancing guidelines that are in place.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
David was born in Lowville, NY on February 17, 1940 the son to Albert and Viola (LaVancha) Worthington. He married Dorothy Kiblin on December 16, 1958 in Ellisburg, NY. They resided in the area all of their married life.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, Henderson; 2 sons, Ricky (Sherry) Worthington, Henderson, Mark Worthington, Henderson; his brother, Raymond (Elaine) Worthington, 5 grandchildren, Melissa Worthington, Michael Worthington, Jessica Worthington, Amanda (Cynthia) Worthington and kids, Rebecca (Shawn) Worthington, 2 great-grandchildren, Ricky Nickerson, Ashton Worthington and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by 5 brothers, Donald, William, Joshua, Albert, Robert and his sister Agnes Ford.
David and Dorothy owned and operated a farm for 20 years in Henderson, after selling the farm David worked for Butterville Farms until 2011.
He was a Minnesota Vikings Fan, enjoyed collecting John Deere Tractors, gardening, landscaping but mostly spending time with his grandchildren.
