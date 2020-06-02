David E. Worthington, 80, Henderson passed away at his home early Tuesday morning, June 2nd under the care of his family.
The funeral service for David will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 5th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm with Pastor Mark Strader officiating. Please adhere to the social distancing guidelines that are in place.
A complete obituary to follow. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
