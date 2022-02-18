David Emerich George died peacefully under the care of his family and Hospice in Macon, GA, February 14, 2022. He was born in Watertown, NY in 1931, the son of Dr. Wendell D. George and Frances Small George. He graduated from the Hill School, Pottstown, PA and Hamilton College, Clinton, NY, serving in the USAF during the Korean conflict.
David worked in sales for Revere Copper and Brass in Rome, NY from 1956 until 1962, when he joined the Clay Division of J.M. Huber Corp., Macon, GA, retiring in 1990 as Director of Domestic and International Sales and Service.
During his lifetime he enjoyed sailing, snow skiing, tennis, golf, and even ping pong. A very happy period in his retirement years was purchasing and living on a 39 foot Mainship Trawler and cruising the Intercoastal Waterways, the Keys, and the Bahama Islands with the boat’s owner and crew, wife Orieta.
Surviving are his wife, Orieta; children David (Rachel), Paul, Walter (Kathryn), and Kathryn Hardman (Lynn); brothers Wendell, Jr., Malcolm (Eileen), and John; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, with one on the way; numerous nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Cynthia, who died in infancy (1937) and a brother, Richard (2018).
David chose to be cremated with no formal services. Condolences should be sent to Orieta1@aol.com. Contributions to Lyme Community Foundation, Chaumont, NY, 13622.
