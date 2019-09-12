ADAMS CENTER – David Eugene Hirsch, 82, of Route 177, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York.
David was born on April 5, 1937 in Croghan, New York, son of the late Eugene Nicholas and Margaret (LaBombard) Hirsch. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Army on April 15, 1958. Later, he became employed at the Boise Cascade Paper Mill in Croghan. Over the years, he held employment at various locations including the Jefferson County Children’s Home, OD Greene Ace Home Center, and the Fort Drum Fire Department.
He married Emily Parker in Adams Center, New York.
David enjoyed hunting, wood crafts and trapping.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Emily; a stepson, Rodger Moran of Adams Center, NY; a stepdaughter, Amy Lorte of Copenhagen, NY; a sister, Cheryl Steiner of Clinton, NY; and a sister-in-law, Connie Hirsch of Lowville, NY. He is also survived by 2-granchildren and 4-great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by a brother, John Martin as well as a sister, Delores Monnat.
Donations in David’s memory may be made to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, Inc., at P.O. Box 126, Adams, NY 13605.
A gathering of family & friends will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1-4 PM at the Adams Center Grange. All are welcome.
Arrangements are being handled by Northridge Cremation Chapel, and condolences may be made online at www.northridgecremationchapel.com.
