Funeral services for David H. Nelson, 77, of Parishville will be held at 4pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Garner Funeral Service with Rev. Lee Sweeney officiating. Calling hours will be held from 1pm until the 4pm service; burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville. David passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday (September 6, 2020).
He is survived by his wife of over 58 years Linda, daughters Robin (Richard) McDonough of Williamsburg, VA, and Jill (Glenn) Roberts of Canton, sons Casey (Gena) Nelson of Norwood and Travis Nelson of Potsdam, a sister Christina Caringi of Parishville, a brother-in-law Gerald Hayes of Parishville, 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Diane Hayes.
David was born January 8, 1943 to the late Melvin and Nina (Shampine) Nelson in Potsdam, NY. He graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School and married Linda McCasland on October 3, 1961 at the Potsdam Methodist Church. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served until 1966. He attended college before becoming a tool and die maker for General Motors Powertrain in Massena where he worked for over 41 years.
He was a member of many hunting clubs including the Flower Hill Hunting Club, Azure Mountain, Barney Pond, Birch Brook, and Palmer Sportsman Club. David enjoyed archery and hunting rabbit, deer and the occasional partridge. He was an avid fly fisherman and taught adult fly-tying classes.
He formerly coached baseball, softball, and soccer for Parishville Hopkinton Central School District and the Parishville Recreation Department. David also coached hockey in Canada for his son’s teams, served as head umpire for Tri-Town Little League, and played softball for the Timber Tavern softball team. He was also an avid hockey fan, spending countless hours in the hockey rink watching and supporting his sons and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Parishville Rescue Squad at PO. Box 571, Parishville, N.Y. 13672. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared online with the Nelson family at www.garnerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.