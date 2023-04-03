David Henry Smith 79, passed away 3/9/23 in Ashland, Oregon. Formerly of Ogdensburg, New York Dave graduated from St. Mary’s Academy. He entered the Army and was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas before serving two tours in Viet Nam. His wife Sophia predeceased him. Also, his parents, Herbert and Shirley Smith and brother, Richard N. Smith predeceased him. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Scarlotte Hannon and son Brian of California and sisters, Judy (Dean) Potts and Mary. Also several cousins, nieces and nephews. Burial will be in Eagle Pointe Veterans Cemetery in Ashland Oregon.
David Henry Smith
