Gouverneur - David Herheim, 76, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
David was born in Gouverneur on June 20, 1944, the son of Gordon and Edith (Curtis) Herheim.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1962 and married Janice Van Wyck on April 20, 1974.
At a young age, Dave worked for Coca Cola and Wonder Bread until graduating from school. He worked at the Roma Restaurant for nearly 20 years and retired from Kinney Drugs warehouse after 22 years of employment.
Dave enjoyed collecting coins, golf, watching television, especially sports such as golf, cheering on the New York Yankees and Giants, or the news and discussions of politics. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Dave is survived by his wife Janice, his children David Herheim of Dexter, Denise Herheim and her companion Christian Redmond of Gouverneur, Stephen Herheim of Gouverneur, and his grandchildren Hudson and Landon. He is also survived by his sisters Dianne Winters and Marsha Littwitz, both of Rochester, Janice Herheim of Malone, Sue Sharpe of Romulus, nieces and nephews. Dave is predeceased by his parents Gordon and Edith.
Memorial donations in memory of David are encouraged to the Gouverneur Vol. Fire Department, 33 Clinton Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642, Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad, PO Box 164, Gouverneur, NY 13642, or the Food Bank of Central New York
