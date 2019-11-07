Funeral services for David J. Kiah, age 71, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 3:30PM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Calling hours will be held from 12:30PM to 3:30PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Kiah passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Amongst his survivors are his wife, Carol; his children, David Kiah, Jr., Leslee Mills and her husband, Mike, Brian Sweeney and his wife, Amy and Jackie Farrell and her husband, Mike, all of Ogdensburg, NY; a brother, Richard Kiah of Ogdensburg, NY; thirteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. David was born on November 9, 1947, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Francis and Beulah V. (Richards) Kiah. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1966. David married Carol A. King on April 14, 1973, at the First Congregational Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with Rev. Peters officiating. Mr. Kiah worked at the NYSDOT as a heavy equipment operator for thirty-eight years retiring in 2003. David enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and watching the NY Mets. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
